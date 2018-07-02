Joe Phillips scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Booker T. Washington High to a 63-54 victory over Beauregard for the championship of the Class 5A, Area 5 Tournament.
Wednesday, Feb. 7 was a big day for five Notasulga High School student athletes as three signed college football scholarships and two others signed to attend a prep school.
TU Women 53, Miles 42
Former Tuskegee News’ owner Paul Davis passed away in 2012 at the age of 74, but he is still being recognized for what he accomplished in nearly 50 years as a journalist.
Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jacqueline Brooks and the Macon County Board of Education (MCBOE) are looking at options to reduce overhead and increase funding.
When quailying for local races in Macon County concluded on Friday, Feb. 9, it was not surprising that the largest list of qualifiers were lined up to run for Probate Judge.
